Mary Posch-Oduro Climaxed 60th Birthday Celebration with the Needy

A National Treasurer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party [NPP] Madam Mary Posch-Oduro who is also the President of MESHAMA Foundation-Charity Organization-today climaxed her 60th Birthday Celebration with the needy in society by donating assorted items and cash to two Charity Homes in Accra.



Madam Mary Posch Oduro – Elegance at 60

The Homes were Dzorwulu Special School and Sharecare Rehab Centre at Osu. This was to climax her 60th birthday anniversary she celebrated on 12th September which she dedicated the day to the free SHS policy which coincidentally was launched same day.









Photos of Presentation at the Dzorwulu special school

Presenting the items on behalf of their mother, Pretty Shannel Oduro one of her two daughters who were part of the Team said “their mother has been doing this more than three decades here in Ghana and Germany.

She is someone who believes in working for humanity and always has the interest of the Needy and children in general at heart.

“My mum is a caring mother, a Politician, a Philanthropist and also a professionally trained Social Care Worker who is passionate about the welfare of the Needy children in society.

She runs a Charity called the MESHAMA Foundation which has been at the forefront of supporting the social needs of the under-privileged in Society.

She has therefore with the MESHAMA Foundation decided to climax her 60th by donating her widow’s mite to the two Homes.

MESHAMA Foundation in the past has also donated to Charity Homes like New Horizon School in Cantonment and Baptist School Complex [Great BSACO] in Suhum.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Management of Dzorwulu Special School, Assistant Headmaster Mr. Fred Tetteh expressed profound gratitude to Madam Posch-Oduro for her generosity.

At Share Care Rehab Centre,the other daughter of Madam Mary Posch Oduro, Melady-Shirley Oduro Posch reiterated the need for government to channel some funds to the home because of the special treatment the children need.

Sharing his delight Mr.Okyere Baffour a Physiotherapist at the Centre who received cash donation on behalf of mothers of the disabled thanked Madam Posch-Oduro and her Foundation.







Presentation photos at Share Care Rehab center – Osu

Madam Posch-Oduro in a telephone conversation with the mothers and guardians of the disabled urged them not to give up on their children but rather to support them with the best of care every mother should give a child.

She also called on the government and philanthropists to continue to support the Needy in society.

Madam Mary Posch-Oduro is a staunch and loyal member of the ruling NPP contesting for the National Treasurer position.

She has contributed and supported the Party in diverse ways including electioneering campaigns across the country.

She is tipped by many political watchers especially NPP members as a new face that would bring new ideas to refuel the Treasury of the Party due to her wide global network connection and track-records in resource mobilization as well as transparent account of stewardship in all positions she has held.

Her main mission is to mobilize to energize the Party especially the grassroots for victory 2020.

Elliot Asante – campaign Team

0245010688/0201690155