Marc Bartra: Borussia Dortmund defender to return in four weeks after explosion

Marc Bartra will return to training in four weeks after he was injured when Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was damaged by explosions in Germany.

The defender had an operation on Tuesday after fracturing his wrist in the incident, which led to Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco being postponed.

Bartra, 26, said he was doing “much better” after the operation.

Monaco won the rescheduled match 3-2 on Wednesday.

Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed Bartra’s four week lay-off but said the former Barcelona player “would like to play now”.

Bartra, who has played 29 times for Dortmund in all competitions this season, will miss the second leg of the Champions League tie, as well as the German Cup semi-final against Bayern Munich on 26 April.

bbc