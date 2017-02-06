Manhyia: Otumfuo appoints sister as Asantehemaa

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has appointed his 83-year-old elder sister, Nana Ama Konadu, as the new Asantehemaa.



Nana Ama Konadu will succeed Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, the Asante monarch’s mother who passed away at the age of 111 after reigning for 39 years.



An official announcement is expected from the Manyhia Palace soon with the needed processes associated with the enstoolment following soon.



Nana Ama Konadu will be the 14th queen of the Asante kingdom.







