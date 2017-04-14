Man Utd midfielder Juan Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is set to miss the remainder of the season following groin surgery.

The Spain international had an operation last month but had hoped to play again this term.

However, United boss Jose Mourinho confirmed the 28-year-old, who joined from Chelsea in January 2014, would not be fit until the end of May.

Defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling will not return until mid-May, Mourinho added.

The Premier League season ends on 21 May.

Should United progress to the Europa League final, that match would be played in Stockholm on 24 May.

BBC