Man. United target Antoine Griezmann ‘happy at Atletico Madrid’, insists club president

The 25-year-old forward was reported to have agreed personal terms with United last week, but Enrique Cerezo insisted on Spanish radio on Tuesday that the player will be going nowhere.

“Every day I see Griezmann I give him a hug,” Cerezo told Cope. “Antoine is a fantastic player and loves life at Atletico.”

If United were to sign the Frenchman it is expected they would have to nearly match the world record transfer fee they paid for his compatriot Paul Pogba last summer.

Griezmann has scored 15 goals for Atleti this season and has been at the centre of intense transfer speculation since top scoring at Euro 2016.

It is the second time in recent weeks that Cerezo has insisted Griezmann will stay in the Spanish capital. He recently told reporters: “I don’t know what Manchester United’s interest is. But Griezmann will be at Atletico for a long time.”

Nevertheless, a move to Old Trafford appeared a step closer this week as, amid interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football, Griezmann’s image consultant told him a move to United to replicate the on- and off-field success of David Beckham would make the most sense.

“When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario,” Sebastien Bellencontre, who Griezmann employs to advise him on commercial opportunities, told French magazine So Foot.

“He would play at Beckham’s former club, who is his idol, with the same legendary number [7] on his back.”

Griezmann joined Atletico in 2014 and last summer signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021 – unless anyone is willing to trigger his release clause of €100m (£85m).

