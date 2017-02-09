Mahama in Kenya for KEPSA engagements

Former President John Dramani Mahama will on Friday, February 10, interact with the captains of Kenya’s private sector at a ‘High Tea’ event hosted by the Kenyan Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Mr. Mahama will be speaking on “The economy in the light of elections and conducting free and fair elections.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the special aide to the former President, Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

The equivalent of the Private Enterprises Foundation in Ghana, KEPSA is the umbrella body of private business associations and corporate bodies in Kenya and the voice of the private sector.

Mr. Mahama will also be the Guest Speaker at another event organised by Rich Management Kenya on Saturday. In attendance will be the Kenyan Business Community, Politicians and Academia.

Kessbenfm.com