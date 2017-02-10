Luis Suarez hit with two-match ban

The Spanish FA’s Competition Committee has listed the suspensions that must be served as a result of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, the most notable of which is Luis Suarez’s two-match ban.

Sent off for two yellow cards in the final minutes of Tuesday’s clash with Atletico Madrid, the Uruguayan did not go straight to the dressing room and watched the rest of the encounter from the tunnel, so has seen his punishment doubled.

“Those who are sent off should proceed directly to the dressing rooms, without watching the rest of the match from the stands,” begins article 113.2, the one which the striker broke.

“Failure to comply with this obligation will be subject to a punishment between one to three matches of suspension and an associated fine.”

Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco will also be suspended for one match – the final, in the former’s case – for their dismissals, while Stefan Savic’s booking earned him a one-game ban for yellow card accumulation.

Sergio Busquets’ yellow card for kicking a ball away was rescinded given that he did so with another ball already on the pitch.

