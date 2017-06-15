Late Major Mahama’s phone retrieved from room of two suspects

Contrary to reports that Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was only lynched by angry residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, reports reaching DAILY GUIDE indicate that the army officer was rather struck down by bullets.

According to autopsy conducted on the late army commander, his assailants shot him twice before lynching him.

Two bullets were lodged in his body, a pathologist at the 37 Military Hospital who conducted the autopsy, discovered.

Major Mahama also suffered a fractured skull when the crowd descended upon him with cudgels, clubs, cement blocks and other deadly weapons.

The three people suspected to have fired the gunshots are now at large.

Police have declared 12 people wanted with 52 incarcerated in connection with the murder of the soldier.

Major Mahama, who was promoted posthumously by President Akufo-Addo from Captain to Major, was the commander of a military detachment checking galamsey (illegal mining) activities at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

Suspect Yaw Amankwa aka Bulla, Yaw Annor and Kwesi Asante are on the police wanted list after fleeing the area following the murder of the army officer who was buried last Friday.

The suspects are believed to have fired at the soldier.

The late Major Mahama, while fleeing from his attackers on a motorbike, was allegedly shot by the three suspects, disabling him from running to safety as the motor rider also fell down.

Timber Truck

A timber truck then appeared at the same time and Major Mahama managed to board the vehicle but then suspect Bulla again allegedly shot at the vehicle, breaking the windscreen in the process.

The three armed men were said to have ordered the driver to let him (Major Mahama) come down or they would shoot them, compelling the army officer to surrender to his attackers.

The killers, while shooting sporadically, were also heard in a video footage saying that the late Major had fortified himself hence his ability to still run after being shot.

They then used various implements to attack the victim until he finally gave up the ghost on Monday, May 29, 2017.

The video also captured some persons carrying petrol in an attempt to set the body ablaze.

Mobile Phone

The Director General in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Bright Oduro, told DAILY GUIDE that a mobile phone of the deceased – an Iphone 6 – and his pair of boots had been retrieved from the rooms of two suspects spotted in the video lynching the Major.

“The mobile phone was retrieved from the room of suspect Kwadwo Fofie at Diaso but he had bolted and is being wanted,” he disclosed.

The others wanted are Nana Kwodjo aka Nana Edjo; John Boakye, the unit committee member; Kweku Brefo, a motorbike rider; Kweku Diesel; Kaya Rasta; Daddy; Boadu; Ahinkra; Tikwa; Attipar and Kenkeba.

He has therefore appealed to the public to help the police apprehend the suspects to aid in investigations.

