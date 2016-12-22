Lagos Police Arrests 5 Suspected Traffic Robbers

Five suspected traffic robbery suspects have been arrested by Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The suspects, Oyeleke Abdullah (24); Olajide Dipo (17); Saheed Alayande (17); Azeez Yusuph (21) and Oyeniwa Wasiu (18) were apprehended during a raid in Victoria Island, Ojodu Berger, Oshodi, Obalende and Ilubirin, while they were carrying out their evil enterprise.

An RRS source said that one of the suspects – Azeez Yusuph – was arrested during an undercover operation.

“It was very early in the morning (around 4.23AM) when an undercover policeman pretended as if his vehicle broke down on the bridge while some of his colleagues hid somewhere to ambush the robbers who would come and harass the lone occupant of the vehicle. The suspect showed up few minutes trying to collect handset and money from him, that was when we arrested him,” the source said.

The source added that several complaints were received via social media, prompting the team to act.

“I was trying to make ends meet by snatching valuables of stranded drivers on the bridge” adding that he sleeps underneath the bridge along with his colleagues,” one suspect, Abdullahi said.

Saheed Alayande, who was a bus conductor, was arrested in Oshodi. He told the police: “Whenever I am not doing that, I carry load and wares for people with my friend. It was here that I stole the phone that I was caught with before I was arrested.”

“I snatched a Zeltel phone from a passenger around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. There was traffic entering Lagos on Saturday at Berger, I decided to use that opportunity to snatch handset and other valuables from commuters. My colleague and I do this whenever we need money,” Oyeleke Abdullah, a danfo driver said.

Bella Naija