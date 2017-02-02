Kufuor arrives in Singapore for FPSO naming

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has arrived in Singapore to grace the naming of a new Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in his honour.



His spokesperson, Frank Agyekum, confirmed the trip, adding that Mr Kufour would be away for 10 days.



The new FPSO OCTP will be the first and largest vessel in Ghana to convert crude oil and gas into finished products on the same platform.



Also in Singapore to help in the naming of the FPSO is First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



The vessel, built by Singapore’s Keppel Offshore and Marine Company Ltd, will process 58,000 barrels of oil and 98 million standard cubic feet of gas a day from the OCTP fields comprising Sankofa East – Cenomanian Oil, Sankofa East – Campanian Oil, Sankofa Main Gas, Sankofa East Gas, Gye Nyame Gas.



The vessel is owned by ENI Oil Ghana Limited, Vitol Upstream Ghana Limited, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. It is expected to sail into Ghanaian waters by April 2017, to start work.