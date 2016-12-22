Kotoko Management, MTN meet to renew ties

The Dr. Kwame Kyei-led administration on Wednesday met top officials of MTN to discuss matters relating to the corporate relationship between Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and headline sponsor, MTN in Accra.

Management was represented by the Head of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Yaw Boafo; Operations Director, Ernest Owusu Ansah; Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore Yeboah and Accra Representative and Premier League Board Member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman.

Kotoko Express Associate Editor, Jerome Otchere was also at the meeting.

MTN’s three-year sponsorship of Kotoko ran out at the end of the 2015/16 season. Since then the two parties have held talks to renew their pact. The immediate past administration of Kotoko, led by Board Chairman, Lawyer Paul Adu-Gyamfi started the process for a new sponsorship arrangement.

The Dr. Kyei Management thus found it extremely important to continue from where the previous administration ended. Wednesday’s meeting at MTN’s headquarters in Accra was first to introduce the recently appointed Management to the telecommunication giants and further discuss the new contract.

The discussions went very well with the two parties mutually agreeing to continue the sponsorship. Though the contract document would be signed in a couple of weeks, the two parties expressed their commitment to do their best to make their partnership better than it has been in previous years.

The fine details of the contract will be made public as and when we are permitted to do so.

Report by Jerome Otchere