KNUST appoints Andrews Kwasi Boateng as new Registrar

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has appointed Andrews Kwasi Boateng as its new Registrar for a five-year term.

The Council of the University took the decision at its 243rd Special Meeting. He succeeds the late Kobby Yebo-Okrah, effective January 1, 2017.

Mr. Boateng until his appointment was the Registrar of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani. Born on August 1, 1965, he began his career as a University Administrator at the KNUST in 1999. His 13-year career saw him rising through the ranks from an Assistant Registrar to a Deputy Registrar.

Mr. Boateng worked in various schedules and offices at the KNUST, including the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, the College of Science, KNUST Accra Office, the General Administration and the Human Resources Division of the Registrar’s Offices. He also assisted the Registrar at KNUST Council Meetings from 2008 to 2012.

In 2002, Mr. Boateng was also appointed as the Secretary to the Task Force which appraised the Secretariat of the Association of African Universities (AAU), the report of which led to the restructuring of the AAU Secretariat.

He has also been an External Assessor to the Registrar’s Offices, Ho Polytechnic and a Member, Interview Panel for the appointment of Senior Administrative/Professional Staff for the Christ Apostolic University College, Kumasi.

In 2010 Mr. Boateng served as Secretary to the Presidential Committee on Emoluments, a Committee appointed by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana to determine Salaries and Emoluments of Article 71 Office Holders as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

He was appointed Registrar for the University of Energy and Natural Resources, in April 2012. Mr. Boateng has also been a member of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) since 1999.

credit:tv3 news