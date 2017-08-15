KMA to demolish illegal structures

The Kumasi Metro Engineer, Mr Emmanuel Anderson has hinted that all illegal structures in the metropolis will be demolished.

In an interview with, KESSBEN MEDIA, after visiting some project sites in the city with the mayor and minister for Local government , he said the illegal structures contribute to the flooding situations in the city.

He therefore warned that, owners of the illegal structures would first be served with warning letters and they if fail to heed to the advice, the city authorities would go ahead and demolish the structures.

According to him, people take the laws into their own hands and do things to satisfy them, warning that such behaviors shall no longer be entertained

KUMASI METRO ENGINEER