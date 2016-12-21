Kessben Media holds nine lessons and carols

Staff of Kessben media have held a night of nine lessons and carol to commemorate the birth of Christ. Invited guests and patrons were treated to series of melodious Christmas hymns and carols interspersed with bible readings at the event.

Speaking on the theme “Come to the manger” Rt Rev Stephen Kwaku Owusu, superintendent minister of Wesley Cathedral admonished to patrons to observe the period as a moment of reconciliation.

“Tap into the spirituality of his birth and reconcile with the person to whom you are not on good terms with,” he said, adding, “don’t enter 2017 harboring anger and hatred for your fellow human.”

“The reason he was born was to reconcile sinners with God,” he pointed out.

The Mogpa Choir got patrons dancing to some of their delectable tunes.

The other choir groups, Vessel of honor Choir, and chosen generation upped the game with his soothing voice which saw patrons singing, tapping their feet and snapping their fingers to his songs.

The lighting was great, the stage immaculate and sound was super.

The night was spiced with words of exhortation in nine lessons from nine scriptures.

