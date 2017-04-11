Kennedy Agyepong, Wontumi must stop the verbal assaults on Kan Dapaa : CYA

A group known as Concerned Youth Of Asante(CYA),have expressed their displeasure at the heights at which two leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi and the Assin Central lawmaker, Hon Ken Agyapong has been reducing the hard-won image of the National Security Minister, Hon Albert Kan Dapaah.

This comes in connection with various media wars the duo had engaged in recent times over the recent attack on the newly appointed Regional Security Coordinator by pro NPP vigilante group Delta Force.

In a statement signed by the President of the group, Nana Agyenim Boateng and copied to the media, the group wants the two NPP stalwarts to desist from such acts adding that it is high time the two met the former Defence Minister and have matters resolved.

The statement added that: “Not again, would we allow them to trend this unacceptable attitude on Kan Dapaa. We are hereby warning Hon. Kennedy Agyepong to advise himself and renounce the public assault on Asantes in his party”.

PRESS STATEMENT FROM CONCERNED YOUTH OF ASANTE:

Kennedy Agyepong, Wontumi must stop the verbal assaults on Kan Dapaa

We as members of the Concerned Youth of Asante (CYA) are outrage at the height at which a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyepong has been reducing the hard-won reputation of Hon. Albert Kan Dapaa to the lowest ebb.

Hon. Agyepong is being joined by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi to nail Hon. Dapaa in public ridicule in recent times.

This abstract dehuminisation comes as a result of stories in media circles surrounding members of a group called Delta Force, their assault on the Ashanti Regional National Security Liaison Officer and their prosecution.

Both have on different occasions, separately attacked Hon Dapaa as the National Security Minister appointed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the best reason known to only the two of them.

We wish to boldly state that their actions are not only becoming public nuisance, but as well, a BIG INSULT to the President Akufo-Addo, to the CYA and the entire Asanteman.

We may sound tribalistic or whatever others would call it but we at CYA would not sit on the fence and wait for the two NPP leading members to treat our illustrious Kan Dapaa with scorn and contempt.

Having hailed from Afigya area of the Ashanti Region to become a Member of Parliament, Minister and serving on other national portfolios, Hon. Kan Dapaa deserves some level of respect and the accolade accompanying a Minister of a nation.

If the two have pressing dimuendoes, we advise them to meet Hon. Dapaa and internally solve it amicably in their party rather than waging war against him in media circles.

The verbal assaults on Hon. Dapaa must stop. They must stop now.

We at CYA recall with disgust that the same Hon. Kennedy Agyepong in public, verbally assaulted former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpianim and later descended on Former President, John Agyekum Kufour who are all Asantes in the NPP in hostile ways instead of seeking internal approach to seek redress of his grievances.

Not again, would we allow him to trend this unacceptable attitude on Kan Dapaa. We are hereby warning Hon. Kennedy Agyepong to advise himself and renounce the public assault on Asantes in his party.

