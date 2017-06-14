Kate Gyamfuah donates to Chief Imam

A former Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Kate Abena Gyamfua has donated assorted items to the National Chief Imam towards the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Items presented includes bags of rice and sugar, boxes of mineral water, bottles of drinks amongst the lot and physical cash. She received a special prayer from the national Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Shaributu to enable her achieve all her goals.



A deputy spokesperson and interpreter of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abubakar Marzuk on behalf of Sheik Shaributu, expressed gratitude to Mad. Kate Gyamfua for her kind gesture and asked for Allah’s blessing upon her life.



Madam Gyamfua who aspires to be the National Women’s Organizer of the NPP, also took the opportunity to visit and donate more items and physical cash to the Chief Imam’s orphanage, Nuru Osmanyya orphanage at fadama.

Madam Gyamfua explained that it was her widows mite to the Muslim fraternity as they prepare to draw their one month Ramadan fasting to a close.

Kwasi Frimpong/kessbenfm.com/johnawuniktv@gmail