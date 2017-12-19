Kate Gyamfua Thanks All Delegates For A Successful Conference

With the successful conclusion of the New Patriotic Party’s Extraordinary Conference in Kumasi,the aspiring NPP National Women organiser Madam Kate Gyamfua has in a press statement thanked the delegates whose comportment and presence in Kumasi saw a successful conference come to end without any mishap.

Madam Kate Gyamfua a former deputy national women’s organiser is a serious contender for that portfolio which only women delegates will be voting to determine who becomes the National Women’s organiser.

Below is the full statement of her appreciation to the delegates:

I write to thank all delegates who travelled from far and near to the extraordinary Delegates Conference that was held at Kumasi last Sunday.

The comportment nature of the delegates throughout the conference and most especially during the constitution amendment process is worthy of mention.

Ones again, the Dankwa-Dombo-Busia tradition has proved to the world that our movement is synonymous to true and matured democracy.

I thank God for leading all of us back to or various destinations safely.

The battle for sustaining the power we have now has just begun and we must all continue to stand firm for it.

I also use this opportunity to thank all delegates for the genuine expression of love they showed to me and towards my bid of becoming the next National Women’s organiser of our party.

I thank each and everyone for making the conference a success and for the love shown me.

God bless us all.

Long Live Ghana

Long live NPP

…signed…

Kate Gyamfua

National Women Organiser Hopeful