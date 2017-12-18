Kaka calls time on illustrious career

Former Brazil attacking midfielder Kaka has announced his retirement from football following a decorated career at both club and international level.

“I came to the conclusion that now is the time to finish my career as a professional player,” the 35-year-old said in an interview with the Brazilian television network Globo.

A gifted playmaker, Kaka was a member of the Brazil side that won their fifth FIFA World Cup™ title at Korea/Japan 2002. With A Seleção, he also won two FIFA Confederations Cup crowns in 2005 and 2009.

After starting his career with Sao Paulo in his native Brazil, the midfielder also enjoyed a highly successful spell with two of Europe’s biggest clubs. He led AC Milan to domestic and European honours, as well as helping the Italian giants become the first European side to win the FIFA Club World Cup title in 2007. For his efforts that year, Kaka was named FIFA World Player of the Year.

In a then world-record deal in 2009, Kaka joined current Club World Cup holders Real Madrid, where he won Spanish Primera Division and Copa Del Rey titles with Los Blancos. Further spells at Milan and Sao Paulo ensued before the midfielder concluded his career in the USA with Major League Soccer outfit Orlando City.

Father,

It was much more than I could ever imagined. Thank you! I’m now ready for the next journey. In Jesus name. Amem. Pai,

Foi muito mais do que eu pedi ou imaginei!Obrigado! Eis-me aqui para próxima jornada. Em nome de Jesus. Amém. pic.twitter.com/PofZBAV0BE — Kaka (@KAKA) December 17, 2017

Credit:fifa.com