Why Joy FM turned away NPP’s Nana B and Eric Twum from Newsfile

The production team of the popularly news analysis programme – Newsfile – on Saturday rejected Nana Boakye and Eric Twum from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as government representatives on the programme, televised live via Joy News and on radio on Joy FM.

The topics for discussion on the programme were the 100 days in office of President Akufo-Addo, galamsey and former president John Mahama’s recent meeting with his appointees, but the two representatives from the NPP were turned away with the explanation that they don’t meet the minimum standard of discussants on that show.

Mr Eric Twum was first presented and he was rejected as not being a government official and then Nana Boakye, a deputy executive director at the National Service Scheme (NSS) who was sent as a replacement was also rejected.

Explaining, the host of the show, Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini said his information was that the Minister was going to represent government on the show.

The other panelists on Saturday’s programme were Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of New Crusading Guide newspaper who is a regular panelist, Dr Dominic Ayine, former deputy minister of justice and attorney general and Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Dean of Studies at the Institute of Local Government Studies.

The refusal of the two gentlemen on the show has generated a discussion on social media with varied opinions on what the minimum standards of discussants should be.

