Jordan Pickford: Everton confirm £25m, rising to £30m, deal with Sunderland

Jordan Pickford has become the most expensive British keeper in history after Everton paid £25m – rising to what would be a club record £30m – to sign him from Sunderland.

The 23-year-old, who is on duty with England Under-21s, has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

“It is a great club, a massive club and it is a great opportunity,” he said.

Pickford made 29 Premier League appearances last season but could not prevent Sunderland being relegated.

He joined the Black Cats’ academy in 2010 and had spells on loan at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston.

Pickford made his first-team debut for Sunderland in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal in January 2016.

‘Everton’s £30m Pickford deal is not a lot of money’

He added: “Last season was my first in the Premier League so to get this opportunity with Everton now, to be able to go forward with my career and show everyone what I can do with Everton is unbelievable.

“This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help.”

Manager Ronald Koeman added: “Jordan is a very talented young professional who also has a real hunger for success, and that’s important for us as we now look to make further progress in the seasons ahead.”

The deal is an initial £25m transfer fee with £5m of potential add-ons, making him the third most expensive keeper ever.

Gianluigi Buffon’s move from Parma to Juventus in 2001 was reported to be worth 53m euros, or £32.6m at the time, while at current exchange rates, Ederson’s 40m euros transfer to Manchester City last week is equivalent to £35m, which is a world record in sterling, but not euros.

Pickford’s fee smashes the previous record for a British goalkeeper, when Koeman – then Southampton boss – paid £10m to sign Fraser Forster from Celtic in 2014.

Despite being 23, Pickford is eligible to play for the Under-21s as rules allow a select number of over-aged players in the squad.

