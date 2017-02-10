I’ve Cups But You Have Nothing, Amankwah Mireku Replies Gyan 0

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku has made a sharp rebuttal to Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan’s comment pointing out Mireku doesn’t have a moral right to criticize him.

Asamoah Gyan in a recent Radio interview hit out at the CAF Champions League winner saying he expect legends to criticize him but not Amankwah Mireku.

Mireku had apparently questioned Gyan’s leadership qualities lambasting the former Sunderland player must be stripped off the Black Stars captaincy role.

But Mireku reacting to Gyan’s outburst on Atinka FM said he has won several trophies including continental honors during his football career but Gyan has never won any significant trophy throughout his football career.