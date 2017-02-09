Intensify efforts to flush Afram plains of fulani herdsmen activities – Appiah Kubi

Asante Akyem North MP Andy Appiah Kubi has appealed to the leadership of Parliament to help raid off the Asante Akyem area of fulani herdsmen activities.

Speaking on the floor of parliament Thursday, February 9, the Member of Parliament said “..the situation require both immediate as well as long term solution approaches..in the immediate terms i pray that the house place a long life directive at security agencies to intensify their efforts to raid the Afram Plains of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle to forestall normalcy in the economic activities of the residents”.

Hon. Appiah Kubi praised the security agencies for giving their best in spite of logistical and operational challenges.

“Our security men have performed creditably despite the logistical and operational challenges”

Background

Police in the region reveals eleven murder cases were recorded between January 2014 and January 2016 as a result of clashes between residents and Fulani nomads at Agogo in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region.

A Fulani man was also been sentenced to 30-years imprisonment by the Juaso court for murder.

Tension between the two rival groups remains unabated despite several interventions by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

Early last year, Lawyer Appiah Kubi passionately said “there’s an insurgency of Fulani herdsmen on our farms destroying our lands, armed to the teeth”, adding that 35 locals have so far been killed by the herdsmen without any of the alleged perpetrators being prosecuted even though “so many of our women have been raped, so many harmed, and we are saying that enough of those things …”

He said the “peace-loving” people of Agogo do not intend taking the law into their own hands and harming the herdsmen, adding that they are relying on the security agencies to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, the residents have accused the nomads of raping their women and allowing their cattle to destroy farmlands in the area.

Kessbenfm.com/Derrick Baafi/Accra