I’m a journalist, I have to do my work – AP’s photo journalist speaks

The Associated Press photographer, Burhan Ozbilici, was on the scene Monday to attend a photo exhibition in Ankara, Turkey’s capital. At first he thought it was a theatrical stunt when a man in a dark suit and tie pulled out a gun. The man then opened fire, killing Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov.

Ozbilici, like others in the room, was scared — but instead of seeking cover, he moved forward with his camera.

“I’m a journalist,” he said later. “I have to do my work. I could run away without making any photos. … But I wouldn’t have a proper answer if people later ask me: ‘Why didn’t you take pictures?'”

He recalled thinking about friends and colleagues who died over the years while taking photographs in war zones.

“I can’t imagine how traumatic it was for those who were there at the time,” she wrote. “But thanks to a brave and extremely professional photographer, we are left with some of the most powerful and shocking documentary photos of this year.” Serbian writer/photographer Dunja Djudjic wrote on a website.

Profile of Russian Ambassador’s assassin

name; Mevlet Mert Altintas

Age: 22years

Profession: Police Officer(Anti Riot Squad)

Station: Ankara – Turkey

Education : Special Police training. Joined Police 2014

Hometown: Solce in Aydin Province -Western Turkey

Criminal records: Unknown

Previous attachment: Presidential guard since summer of 2016

Linkage to ISIS: Copious evidence found in his room after murder incident

Russia has expressed doubts about linking gunman to the ISIS and saying its too early to draw conclusions.

Kessbenfm.com