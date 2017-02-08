“We were so happy in camp”- Andre Ayew speaks out

Assistant Black Stars captain and West Ham United footballer Andre Ayew has debunked claims that there was tension and disunity in the camp of the senior national team at the just ended AFCON tournament in Gabon.

According to the passionate left-footed player, this tournament was the best camping experience the team has had since the 2010 AFCON in Angola.

Prior to the 2017 AFCON tourney, there had been widespread rumours of a rift between the 26 year old and the team’s substantive captain Asamoah Gyan over the arm band but Andre Ayew has since denied the rumours.

”This is our best camp since Angola. I am surprised about the rumor that there is confusion in camp,” Ayew said.

”We were so happy in camp, l think we still have the quality, if we remain focused, we will make impact two years from now.

Touching on his recent form, he said he is picking up after sustaining a thigh injury against Chelsea and is pleased as this is the first time he has played regularly since the injury.

”l am now peaking in performance; after my injury this is the first time l have played regularly.” he said

Credit:Ghana guardian