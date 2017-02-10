My hairstyle doesn’t affect the price of kenkey – Otiko tells critics

The gender minister Otiko Afisa Djaba, has said that her hairstyle which has become the talk of town does not affect the price of kenkey (A local food specially for the Ga tribe in Ghana).

The minister’s hairstyle became a topic during her vetting when the minority leader, Haruna Idrissu asked her about it linking it to her new appointment. Thereafter, a photogrided picture circulated with the minister’s most preferred hair style been mimicked.

However, honorable Otiko Afisa Djaba will not be bothered having described comments on her hair style as discriminatory. She said it is the propaganda of her opponents. “They wish they could have my hair style. They wish their wives will have my hairstyle.”

Madam Otiko said the youth love her in that hairstyle and added that she is mostly referred to as “Swaga Mama”.

She therefore asked that as Ghanaians, we should accept diversity since her hairstyle “doesn’t affect the price of kenkey, my hairstyle doesn’t affect poverty, my hairstyle is a winning hairstyle.

Kessbenfm.com/Lily Ampofoa Annor/Kumasi