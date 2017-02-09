Gunshots in Bimbilla

Gunshots have been heard in Bimbilla in the Northern Region, Northern Regional Police PRO ASP Ebenezer Tetteh has said.



He said the fire exchange is in connection with a chieftaincy rivalry.



A school in the area has been shut down as a result of the unrest while a house has been torched.



Information about the incident is sketchy but authorities say a joint security force comprising police and army men has been deployed to the area to quell any disturbances.



Minister of Defence and MP for the area Dominic Nitiwul has told Class News that he is dealing with the situation.



Bimbilla has recurrently been plagued with conflicts. It has, however, enjoyed relative peace in the past few years.

classfmonline