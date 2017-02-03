Gov’t to introduce light trains

Minister designate for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, has hinted of plans by government to introduce light trains within the cities.

Mr. Ghartey explained when he appeared before the appointment committee on Thursday, February 2, that the light trains or trams will be able facilitate movement within the city.

He emphasized that the move is in line with government’s plan to revamp the railway sector to transform the economy, if he assumes office.

The Lawmaker also announced that investors have expressed interest in the country’s railway industry.

This he said, is in line with government’s resolve to revive the rail sector through private partnerships.

Starrfmonline