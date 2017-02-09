God will punish Opuni – Kingdom Herbal CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Herbal, one of Ghana’s leading producers of herbal medicine has recalled how former CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board Stephen Opuni marred his relationship with the Late President Evans Attah Mills leading to the loss of over three million dollars worth of drugs.

According to Jonathan Amofa, the then Food and Drugs Authority boss Stephen Opuni was politically biased to the extent that he saw members of the opposition as threats and did everything to destroy them.

The CEO who made this revelation in an interview with Atinka AM Drive host, Ekourba Gyasi on Tuesday mentioned that Dr Opuni, who was sacked by the Akufo-Addo government recently, seized two containers of his Kingdom garlic product, with the excuse that the medicine had expired.

Mr. Jonathan Amofa added that he could not fathom why a surgeon like Opuni could be that wicked and full of bitter thoughts.

“He simply could not understand why the late President Attah Mills was my friend and spreading rumours that I am an NPP sympathizer and so I will feed the NPP with information on the NDC. Opuni personally told me on countless occasions that he will torment me till I leave the country”.

“I cannot curse him, but one thing I am sure of is that he will suffer more than he is currently experiencing . God will punish Opuni for the harm he caused me and some other persons,” he charged.

Source: atinkaonline.com