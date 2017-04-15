Ghana will work again under Nana Akufo Addo’s Government – Michael Kessey

Undoubtedly, Ghanaians who voted massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo have not regretted at all because they believe action speaks louder than words and with him as the man at the helm of affairs they will surely get value for their votes.

He is quicker to hear and slower to talk that is why he has channeled all his talks to real action and gradually the clear signal on the wall shows there are better days ahead of us under his leadership. He is aware to “whom much is given, much is expected” and as such he has to perform above himself to accomplish his divine mandate on a good note to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He believes “Politics” is a noble vocation aimed at raising the standard of living of the citizenry like Jesus Christ humbled himself in washing the feet of his people and provided the needs of his flocks. His government is not in to amass wealth for themselves and their families and cronies unlike the NDC government who took delight in create loot and share at the expense of the suffering masses.

Before he was given the mandate he made it clear to his party members who will have the chance to serve in his government just to enrich themselves to go to the private sector. That is a hallmark of a good leader who is not corrupt and has the interest of his people at heart.

Ever since he was sworn into office as the president of the 5th Republic the man with a divine mandate to fulfill knew he had inherited an economy which looks like an old man struggling to walk upright and he believes Ghanaians gave him their mandate to come and fix the broken economy and not to complain.

He is poised for action and knew time is not on his side that is why he has quickly appointed his presidential staffers, Counsel of State members, ministers, Chief Executives, District Chief Executives and other appointees to help him deliver all his promises of hope to the good people of Ghana within 100 days in government.

Ghanaians don’t need a soothsayer to come and tell them Ghana will work again under the NPP’s government with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo the humble servant who depended on the destiny changer God to bring to pass his presidential ambition which the doubting Thomas’s in NDC thought it will never happen.“We can soon know a bird which can do well in its nest hatch by the wayside”.

The national Democratic Congress (NDC) members and their families are enjoying the National Health Insurance (NHIS) scheme but they were the same people who said the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufours’s government could not do it but now that it has sustained they are enjoying it to the fullest so it buttresses the point that NDC people are like a Cat wants to eat a fish from the river but does not want its mouth to touch the water.

So when the NDC people wake up early in the morning and they see an old woman dancing in front of her house they shouldn’t ask what has happened, that is the Free Senior High School (SHS) has come and God willing come September this year Ghanaians will see it with their naked eyes.

If you look at the way and manner NDC in 2008 and 2012 threw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians with their sugar-coated propaganda campaign promises tagged “ Better Ghana” agenda which in the end became an April fool, that deepens the woes of Ghanaians and you compare it with NPP’s campaign promises presented to the good people of Ghana by His Excellency Nhyiraba Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who was left at the mercy of crocodiles by his critics whose story reminds us of Moses in the Bible, has done within 100 days in government with regards to fulfilling campaign promises, then discerning Ghanaians will attest to the fact that he is a man of his words and he does not spit on the floor and takes it back and whatever he says he delivers.

Surprisingly, Nana Akufo Addo’s government is not chasing foreign and local investors but investors from all over the world are coming to invest in his one- district one- factory policy a clear indication of good governance that creates the enabling environment for investors to have value for their money. His first budget read in Parliament by the Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori Atta was full of hope and gradually Ghanaians are going to feel the positive impact.

He has increased allowances of our security men and women on peace keeping missions and has effect payment, increased their retirement years. The 12% salary increments have been paid to government workers. National Service personnel have their monthly allowances increased from GHC350 to GHC 559. Allowances of Trainee nurses and Teachers restored. Unnecessary taxes removed. Reduction of bank rate from 25.5% to 23.5% and inflation rate has also gone down from 15.4% to 13.2%.

The Ghanaian cedi has significantly appreciated against the major foreign trading currencies. 1$ dollar to GHC 3.87. His government has disbursed two hundred and fifty-six million Ghana Cedis (GHC 256 million) to revamp 100 private commercially viable companies in Ghana.

Energy sector levies amendments bill passed. Planting for food and jobs progromme underway and the burden on Ghanaian farmers have been taken care of by a government who believes Agriculture is the backbone of every country and he values the green colour in our National flag that is why he has reduced prices of fertilizers by 50%. Petrol prices have also gone down under the current government and no one seems to talk about it.

The ghost “Dumsor” which has tormented Ghanaians for many years is been well managed by the current government and his able energy minister Mr Boakye Agyarko and today our lights are stable. Commitment to fight against Galamsey which has become a threat to human lives and properties in towns and villages where it is practiced. His government has implemented the National Identification programme which will help the nation to know its true citizens.

Rule of Law has taken it course and people who think their party is in power and that they can take the law into their hands have been made to face full rigor of the law without government’s interference as it was seen in the Montie event. President Nana Akufo Addo’s is not interested in tolerating corrupt practices that will bring the name of his presidency into disrepute unlike the “ Yaanom” NDC who instead of delivering their manifesto promises turned to judgment debt crusaders and collectors who paid judgment debt to dead people in their graves without the knowledge of their family members. His government has been able to separate government from the NPP party.

Government officials are banned from purchasing state vehicles. Government has released Four hundred and sixty-five million Ghana Cedis (GHC 465 million) for the commencement of One-District one-Factory. Media freedom is assured without fear or favour.

The implementation of One Million dollars for every constituency has come alive. His government has brought decency at the presidency and has been able to protect the public purse. We are blessed to have a God –fearing President who wants to build a National Cathedral for Christians.

The private sector businesses which collapsed under the NDC regime has gradually getting better in terms of growth all because it has gotten a listening president who is ready to create the enabling environment for them to create jobs for the youths of this country to earn a living.

The One – Village One – Dam policy has started already with some villages in the Northern Region. It is sickening to see the same people who have impoverished this nation through create loot and share have no shame and can gather the courage to look up to God and say the president has failed and he has to step down.

Ghanaians who voted for Nana Akufo Addo have not regretted one bit because their eyes can see things clearly from afar. Ghanaians are blessed to have a selfless leader. Our president is a blessing from God and we must hold him in high esteem to push Mother Ghana on the path of prosperity.

Let us all support him in our daily prayers for God’s wisdom and direction for his performance within 100 days is incredible and comparatively far better than NDC’s eight (8) of bitterness and propaganda leadership. Nhyiraba Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has done what Napolean could not do in the reins of government and he deserves commendation and has really brought hope to the good people of Ghana. Long live Nhyiraba Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo more grease to your elbow and Good richly blesses you and your able men and women for a brilliant performance.

Writer:Michael Kessey

Johnawuniktv@gmail.com