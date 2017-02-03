Ghana football: truth they all know but are afraid to say

One football leader. Three World Cups campaigns. Seven African cup of nations tournaments all in 12 Goddammit years.

The approach has been one. Money Money Money. Arrogance. Indiscipline. Corruption Scandals, Dishonesty and Impunity.

Above all, administration is dangerously PLAYING POLITICS with football.

End Results. ZERO.

Nine coaches changed, 4 presidents, 12 Ministers of Sports removed but only one constant factor. The untouchable. Surrounding by sychopants whose bread are cunningly buttered by the ordinary Ghanaian.

What this country has spent on the Black Stars in the last 12 years is 100 times what we spent from 1956-2004. What do we have to show for all the millions spent. It has only made some few individuals overnight millionaires and left a whole nation desolate.

Few have smartly milked this land through football. The gods blew the lid in 2014, but we didn’t act. Because of Only one man. One man who has done his part, but has become irrelevant at the moment.

The football that United this whole country has now divided us, and nobody is interested in football anymore. You don’t even see a Ghana flag in town when Ghana plays. All because of one man. But how dare you call the name of the ‘lord mighty’ when his barking dogs are continuously fed. His spokesman, first to throw jibes with little or no provocation.

They have blamed all for our football misfortunes, but themselves.

Has there ever been a country where one person rules for 12 years without tangible results but still hailed?

His kingsmen are seen on social media showing their political colours and making daily calls for ex President Mahama to be voted out after only 4 years.

Yet these same kingsmen have kept their Lord in power for 12 years and counting. They know what they get. They careless about what we get. Fraud.

For those of you who do not know Ghana Football beyond the Black Stars, there are more graveous crisis than the Black Stars. In fact even in their shambles, they remain the only football product we have. That tells you how critical we’ve been scandalized.

We won four nations cup in under 19 years, but we have failed to win in 37 years. This cannot be merely an accident?

Ghana Football needs revolution. A total overhaul and a reinvention of the wheels. The country is calling for it. The spirits are calling for it, but who dare say?

Who is man enough to say the truth. Only a fool keeps doing same thing and expecting different results.

Are we fools?

Source: Saddick Adams sportsobama