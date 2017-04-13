Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic warns Liverpool off Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has warned Premier League clubs off Ryan Sessegnon.

Liverpool are weighing up a summer move for the England U19 international, who can play at left back or as a winger, but know that they will face stiff competition from a host of Premier League rivals for his signature.

Jokanovic, though, says Sessegnon will be staying at Craven Cottage.

“Sessegnon will not be in the transfer market in the summer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo says reports emanating from London this week have indicated Sessegnon, who will turn 17 next month, is ready to sign a professional contract with Fulham, which would entitle the Cottagers to a hefty fee should he move on