Frimpong Manso to assist Ablordey

Management has appointed a former stalwart defender of the club and now coach, Frimpong Manso, to assist Godwin Ablordey to handle the club’s technical affairs for the remaining four matches of the first round of the 2016/17 Premier League.

Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong disclosed this to Asantekotokosc.com on Tuesday, saying that, the legend has been hired on “temporarily basis’’ as Management looks for a substantive Head Coach.

“He is in to help Godwin Ablordey till the end of the first round. He’s in to assist Ablordey from now till the end of the first round of the league”. This decision follows the departure of Croatian tactician, Zdravko Logarusic, who parted ways with teh club on Sunday.

Kotoko’s last four matches of the first round are against Wa All Stars away; Aduana Stars at home; Great Olympics in Accra and Tema Youth in Kumasi.

asantekotokosc.com

johnawuniktv@gmail.com