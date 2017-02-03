France elections: Fillon setback as wife video resurfaces

The campaign of French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon has suffered a setback with a fresh revelation regarding alleged payments to his wife.

In a 2007 interview aired on television news on Thursday evening, Penelope Fillon explains: “I’ve never been actually [Francois’s] assistant or anything like that.”

It seems to contradict Mr Fillon’s claims that for years prior she did real work as his parliamentary aide.

Mr Fillon denies wrongdoing.

He says he is the victim of a left-wing plot to destroy him and the French right.

But he is facing growing pressure to pull out of the race for the presidency, with polls pointing to sliding support for the man once deemed the favourite to win the election scheduled for April and May.

Prosecutors began investigating Mr Fillon over claims that payslips showed his wife earned €831,400 (£710,000; $900,000) for years of work as a parliamentary assistant for her husband and his successor when he became a minister.

The couple have said she was legitimately employed as his parliamentary aide, and her lawyer, Pierre Cornut-Gentille, said she handed over evidence of the work she did.

But the claims of wrongdoing have mushroomed, with one economist Alain Minc dubbing the affair “a long shipwreck”.

On Thursday, the probe widened to include payments allegedly made to two of his children.

Investigative website Mediapart made a fresh claim, that campaign donations, which should go to the Republicans Party, had instead gone to Mr Fillon’s “micro-party”, Republican Force.

In the evening, a French TV channel also screened extracts from an interview with his Welsh-born wife in 2007 in which she told British media that she had never worked as his assistant.

