First lady donates to Ankaful prisons and others

Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo Addo, today donated assorted items to three care institutions in Central and Western regions. Items including bags of rice, clothing, shoes, hand sanitisers were presented on behalf of the First Lady by a delegation led by Mrs. Akosua Newman.



The delegation first visited and made a donation to the Village of Hope Orphanage followed by Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital , all in the Central regions. The delegation also made a donation at the Father’s Care Home at Takoradi in the Western region.



Whiles presenting these items to the various institutions, leader of delegation Mrs. Akosua Newman told these institutions, the first family appreciates the work they do in service to the weak and the disadvantaged in society and assured them of the first family’s support in the work they do.

She also indicated the First Family by this donation wish to show their appreciation for their prayers and unflinching support throughout the years and most importantly as they work to govern Ghana in the right direction.



Mr. Kwaku Sarkodie of Village of Hope Orphanage, Dr. Eugene Dordoye of Ankaful and Madam Rosemond Yamoah of Father’s Care Home thanked the First family for the kind gesture and wish them well in their quest to build a prosperous Ghana.

