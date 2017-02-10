FA reform: MPs pass ‘no confidence’ motion after House of Commons debate

A motion of “no confidence” in the Football Association has been passed by MPs debating the organisation’s ability to reform itself.

While the motion is largely symbolic, MPs have warned legislation will be brought in if changes are not made.

Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has said the FA could lose £30m-£40m of public funding if it does not modernise.

He added: “The FA, to use a football analogy, are not only in extra time, they are at the end of extra time, in ‘Fergie time’. They are 1-0 down and if they don’t pick up fairly quickly, reform will be delivered to them.”

I would have thought with the state of the NHS, the lack of building, not enough cash for defence, that [MPs] would put energy into that not the organisation of football Keith Compton FA life vice-president

FA chairman Greg Clarke has said he will quit if the organisation cannot win government support for its reform plans.

“I watched the debate and respect the opinions of the MPs,” he said.

“As previously stated, we remain committed to reforming governance at the FA to the agreed timescale of the minister.”

Collins suggested ministers should intervene to overhaul English football’s governing body because “turkeys won’t vote for Christmas” and it will not reform itself.

Crouch warned the FA that if it played “Russian roulette” with public money it will lose.

The minister also said the government would be prepared to consider legislation if the FA fails to present plans for required reforms before April. However she felt the debate – which was sparsely attended by MPs – was premature given her desire to see the FA’s proposals.

BBC