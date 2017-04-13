 Extend the 3 weeks ultimatum to cease operation – small scale miners association pleads with government

small scale miners association at Manso Adubia in the Amansie west district of the Ashanti region is appealing to government to extend the 3 weeks ultimatum given them to quit operation in the galamsey ‘business’

They made this request in an interview with Malam Yaya of Kessbenfm.com, They added that they are embarking on operation cover 2acres of degraded land in the area and as a result the 3weeks was very queer to complete the process.

The Chairman of the small scale miners association Mr Alexander Kwaku Oppong however was on his kneels pleading with government for extension of the ultimatum to enable them level up the pits left behind by their operation to avert future catastrophe he added.

Source:Malam Yahaya/Kessbenfm.com