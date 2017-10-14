Establishment of MDC will be just a waste of resources—–CVM

The call for the establishment of a Multi-Party Democracy Commission (MDC) to regulate the activities of Political Parties in the country will cause financial losses to the state. The establishment of the MDC will not be a useful platform to strengthen and consolidate the country’s democratic gains.

According to the think-tank that is pushing for the establishment of the MDC, the MDC would be tasked to look into the financial standing and how political parties raise funds for their activities especially during electioneering periods.

One of the major limitations of the proposed MDC is the exclusion of Independent Political Systems.

However, the Electoral Commission of Ghana under the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) has the power and authority to regulate the activities of Political Parties including their sources of funding and submission of their audited accounts before and after General Elections as well as during by-elections.

Again Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution empowers the Electoral Commission to monitor, evaluate and enforce the establishment of Political Parties regional branches and 2/3 District branches as well as ensuring that each political party is national in character.

We think that the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574) should be amended to set out the criteria for Independent Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates.

The Independent Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates should also be mandated to declare their sources of funding and how they raise funds for their activities especially during electioneering periods.

Again the Electoral Commission of Ghana should create a Department for Monitoring & Compliance to deal with the Political Parties who flout the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574).

It is long overdue, the Electoral Commission of Ghana should crack the whip and revoke the licenses of the mushrooms and one man/woman political parties.

….Signed….

Razak Kojo Opoku

(CVM Founder & President)