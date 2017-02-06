Emmanuel Kwarteng Frimpong is USAG President Elect; After 6 months of failed Elections

A level 400 Health Science Education student of the University of Development Studies, Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong popularly reffered to as Tizoo has been voted for as the President of the University Students Association of Ghana at an emergency congress held at the Christian Service University College in Kumasi.

Mr. Kwarteng Frimpong polled 299 votes as against his closest contender Mr. Malik S.Y. Basintaly a student of University of Ghana, Accra City Campus who polled 70 votes. Mr. Albert Kwasi Nuakoh of the University of Cape Coast polled 36 votes with Mr. Joseph Agyekum of the University of Ghana, Legon Campus trailing with 6 votes.

This was the third time the congress for the 2016/2017 election was held after two initial failed attempts.

Mr. Kwarteng Frimpong contested the USAG presidential election last year where he lost to the incumbent President Mr. Henry Nkosour Boakye.

In the same election, a former BSC Renewable Energy Engineering student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources Mr. Bright Adu Mensah who contested unopposed after his only contender was disqualified by the vetting committee was elected as the Coordinating Secretary.

The election also saw Mr. Alex Sefa Boakye, a student of UCC winning the General Secretary slot with a student of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Hohoe Campus Mr. Isaac Owusu winning the treasurer position. The Women’s Commissioner position was won by Mrs. Ellen Agyeiwaa Adams a student of University of Education, Winneba, Kumasi Campus with Mr. Daniel Obeng of University of Ghana, Legon Campus winning the Financial Controller position.

Below is the victory speech by the President elect of USAG

MESSAGE DELIVERED BY EMMANUEL KWARTENG FRIMPONG; USAG PRESIDENT-ELECT AFTER THE DECLARATION OF RESULTS OF THE USAG EMERGENCY CONGRESS

The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the LORD.-proverbs 21:31

But thanks [be] to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ- 1Co 15:57

I thank the Almighty God for his grace in granting me victory in the just ended emergency congress of the University Students Association of Ghana.

I am deeply moved by the expression of greater confidence in me to lead our students front. I am forever grateful.

To avoid the temptation of skipping very key individuals who made this historic victory

possible, I will restrain myself to the mentioning of names. Nonetheless, to my Pastor, handlers, team players, delegates, the SRC executives of my institution and sympathisers of my vision I say a big thank you for your hardwork, guidance, support, commitment and the belief you had in me.

To the National executive officers and the electoral commission of USAG, you are to be commended for the peaceful manner for organising one of the most credible, free and fair elections in the history of the student movement.

To my colleague executives-elect, I say congratulations! To our friends who lost, is however unfortunate you became the casualties in this war, But I shall make sure your passion to serve the students of Ghana is not sacrificed at the altar of an electoral defeat. I shall work with you to build a mightier and more independent USAG.

Few months ago, I made a pledge to live a legacy of impressive performance in leadership when voted into office.

Fellow students, let me assure you that I am still committed to honouring that pledge but I will also need your support.

Once again I am incredibly grateful for the massive endorsement and confidence given me. I shall do everything possible to live up to your expectations.

God Bless USAG.

Emmanuel Kwarteng Frimpong

president-elect;USAG