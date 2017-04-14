Easter Must Be Moment Of Reflection- Bishop Adonteng Boateng Admonishes

Head Pastor of the Divine Word International Ministries, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng has admonished Ghanaians to celebrate in modest this year’s Easter festivities.

The Bishop also appealed to Christians to eschew acts of violence and all acts that will defeat the true meaning of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ which is the reason for Easter.

According to him, motorists both commercial and private should desist from taking in alcohol as they embark on the voyage to their various destinations.

Delivering his Easter message to Ghanaians from his church in U.S.A, Virginia, Bishop Adonteng Boateng said Christians should see the celebrations of Easter as a moment of sober reflection and a time to reconnect to our maker.

He advised Ghanaians to apply their minds to the significance for which Jesus died and resurrected for the sake of all, the humiliation he endured just to rescue humanity from the claws of sin.

To those who will be celebrating the festive occasion in Kwahu, he advised the youth not to engage in any immoral acts and remember that their body is the temple of God.

On behalf of Divine Word international Ministries and himself, he wished Ghanaians a wonderful Easter celebration reminding revelers that “Jesus is the reason” for the occasion.

Credit:Derrick Baafi/Kessbenfm.com

