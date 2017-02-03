Don’t target me…I haven’t stolen state car – Ade Coker to govt

The Greater Accra Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker has said he’ll be a wrong target if indeed government has planned to storm his residence and sieze his cars in search of stolen state vehicles.

His comment comes in the wake of the incident where 15 AK 47 wielding soldiers and National Security operatives reportedly stormed the Tema residence of NDC National Organiser, Mr. Kofi Adams on Wednesday and siezed and drove away 5 car ostensibly being state cars in his custody.

Two Toyota Landcruisers and three pickups were seized in that operations.

There are rumours that Mr Ade Coker is next in line to have his cars seized as it is believed he has some state cars in his custody.

However speaking to Kasapa News, Ade Coker who’s also the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus in Ghana stated that any such move by the National Security, will be wrong as in his entire political life, he’s never driven or bought any state car hence sees no reason why he should be on the radar of the National Security apparatus.

“I bought my first car at age 24, I have bought more than 10 cars all with monies I earned through my sweat and toil. I have never used any state car before, when my party was in power, we were not given state vehicles so I’m surprised by what I’m hearing. If they are able to point one car of mine which belongs to the state, I’ll instantly hand over the keys to them. They wouldn’t need to bring soldiers to my house, why are we behaving as though we’re in an era of coup. We’ve gone past that stage, if I deserve anything from Ghana for my service to the country, it should be something more than a car.”