Dogo America gunned down; 5 arrested over Michel Camp Cop’ Killing

One person has been killed in a shootout with the police and 5 others including the wife of the deceased arrested in connection with the killing of Constable Michael Kporyi of the Ghana Police Service.

The deceased identified only as Dogo America, was trailed upon a tip-off at his home at Washington a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

According to police investigators, based on intelligence gathered, they located the house but upon arrival, there was no sign of him in any of his rooms and when they were about leaving, he suddenly dropped from a ceiling armed with an SMG with an aim to shoot but was subdued by one of the armed personnel.

Three AK 47 rifles together with the SMG he was holding loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition and 12 other rounds of ammunition among a cache of weapons were retrieved upon thorough search.

Five suspects including Dogo’s wife have since been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Meanwhile body’ of Dogo’s body has since been sent to police hospital for preservation while investigations continue.

It would be recalled that the Cop was on Monday night shot to death by unknown assailants while on patrol duties at Michel Camp in Accra.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 pm when two armed persons suspected to be robbers on an unregistered motorbike trailed and shot him at close range killing him instantly.

It is not known the intent of his attackers but they were reported to have fled immediately he was gunned down from his patrol motorbike with registration number GP4350.

Nothing was taken away from him as one fully loaded AK47 rifle, one pepper spray; a pair of handcuffs and a torch light were found on him when his colleagues arrived at the scene.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Source: mynewsgh.com