Degree Teachers Deserves Posting After National Service – NUGS CS

The Coordinating Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS ) Master Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel has outlined the need for degree teachers to be posted after taking the mandatory national service in the following write up.

We have over thousands of degree teachers from UEW(all campuses),UDS(some campuses), UG and UCC who are now in different fields of work leaving the education sector suffer with the “old brain’s” still at post leaving the “fresh minds” to start something of their own neglecting their field of expertise.

Many brilliant degree teachers are high time business moguls and I wander why the government “wasted” resources on their education

Its no fault of theirs not being in the classroom where their qualification is to take them but the “systems” in place that requires these teacher’s to apply for job opportunities seems to be the cause when their fate are been determined by the “who you know” mantra now “who knows you “.

I find it very difficult why the government through the national service scheme post these degree teachers to various quarters to serve and are left stranded seeking for jobs in the education sector where they’ve been trained.

I believe strongly that the day schools at our disposal will go a long way to curb this issue thereby fully utilizing these teachers for the betterment of country I’m of the strongest conviction the ” brilliant ” teachers are those the education sector lose to the business sector.

This is a call to duty colleague student’s. Let’s join hearts and minds to make this a success. We really deserve better

