DCE Donates food items to Muslim communities

Hon. Mary Boatemaa Marfo, DCE for Sekyere East District, on behalf of herself, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie Member of parliament for the Effiduasi/Asokore constituency, The Sekyere East District Assembly and Effiduasi/Asokore NPP constituency executives donated 36 bags of rice and 10 bags of sugar to ten Muslim communities in the District. The communities were Effiduasi, Asokore, Seniagya, Bomso, Senchi, Brofoyedru, Nkwankwanua, Ntunkumso, Buoyo and Addokrom.

In an interview with the DCE, she said the Holy Month of Ramadan is a month where all muslims fast and pray for thirty days for our country’s development and peace, and again for the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, his Ministers and all appointees.

Therefore it’s of great importance to support them with these items to help them in their fasting and prayers. She said, the creation of a new ministry for Zongos by the President means that the president has all muslims at heart and for that matter all his appointees must emulate same.

Chief Imam Abdallah Mohammed who received the items expressed their sincere, profound and heartfelt gratitude for the kind gesture and prayed for the best of travelling mercies, long life and good health for the MP, DCE and the executives. He promised to remember them in prayers and the development of the District

