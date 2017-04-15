Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, leaves her job to be a model

The pressure of being Cristiano Ronaldo‘s girlfriend has forced Georgina Rodriguez to give up her job and find work as a model.

El Corte Ingles de Castellana was her place of employment but a constant siege of inquisitive paparazzi made life impossible for her.

Her position soon became untenable and, according to La Otra Cronica, the 22-year-old even had photographers posing as customers in order to get information.

Continuously harassed whilst working, it did at least highlight to everyone Rodríguez’s professionalism and the sweetness with which she served her clientele.

It’s not the first time that she has to go through this difficult situation however.

A few weeks after her acquaintance with the Portuguese striker, the store where Georgina previously worked, along Madrid’s golden mile, decided not to renew her contract to preserve the privacy of her clients.

Now focusing on starting a successful modelling career, she is already talking to two well-known management agencies.

Marca