Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward suspended for five games

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five games after he was sent off in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.

He was given a one-match ban for being shown two yellow cards at the Nou Camp, one for taking off his shirt to celebrate and another for a dive.

A further four games were added for pushing the referee in the back after he had been sent off.

He will miss Wednesday’s second leg.

Ronaldo, 32, will have 10 days to appeal.

The Portugal international will be able to play in the Champions League but will not return to domestic action until 20 September against Real Betis.

The games Ronaldo will miss…

Barcelona (h) – Spanish Super Cup – 16 August

Deportivo La Coruna (a) – La Liga – 20 August

Valencia (h) – La Liga – 27 August

Levante (h) – La Liga – 9 September

Real Sociedad (a) La Liga – 17 September

