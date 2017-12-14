Concerned Voters Movement wants ‘dubious’ NLA contract for Kojo Graham investigated

A group, calling itself Concerned Voters Movement, is calling on President Akufo-Addo to immediately review a 15-year contract awarded to a Board Member of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kojo Graham.

Mr. Kojo Graham, who doubles as an external lawyer and Chairman of the entity Tender Committee of the NLA, is reported to have awarded contracts of the NLA to his own company, LOTS Services to the tune of GH¢89 million Ghana cedis between 2013 and 2017.

President of the group, Razak Kojo Poku, told Citi News that he cannot fathom how an individual will make more money from the NLA than the revenue the entity pays into the consolidated fund.

He alleged that Mr. Graham was peddling falsehood against the current Managing Director of the NLA, Osei-Ameyaw, after he tried to freeze the ‘dubious’ payments.

“Graham had a 15-year contract with the NLA, and he had the contract under a very strange circumstance when he was a board member of the NLA, Chairman of the Tender Committee of NLA, and external lawyer for NLA, and he awarded a 15-year contract to his own company, it doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“Why should an individual receive more money on monthly basis than the money the NLA pays into the consolidated fund…? If you are a Director General and you believe in the vision of the president of avoiding some of these reckless and wastage of financial resources, and you decide to block this money from going to the individual, clearly speaking, they will stage a conspiracy theory against you and that is exactly what Kojo Graham is doing to Osei Ameyaw,” Razak Kojo Poku said.

He further called on President Akufo-Addo to urgently investigate the matter since he is committed to fighting corruption in the country.

