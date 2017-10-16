Choirul Huda: Indonesian goalkeeper dies after collision with team-mate

A goalkeeper in Indonesia’s top division has died after colliding with a team-mate during a league match.

Choirul Huda, 38, was rushed to hospital on Sunday but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.

In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.

He added the “initial analysis” suggested a “possibility of head trauma and neck trauma”.

Dr Nugroho, from Dr Soegiri Lamongan hospital in Lamongan, East Java, said the collision resulted in Huda “stopping breathing and [caused a] cardiac arrest”.

He said a medical team attempted to revive him but after an hour there were “no reflexes of signs of normal life”.

The match continued, with Persela beating Semen Padang 2-0.

Persela said thousands of fans later attended a candlelit vigil to honour the goalkeeper, who made more than 500 league appearances for his only club.

“Thank you for your constant dedication,” read a post on the club’s Instagram account.

“Thank you for the inspiration you gave to Persela, Lamongan and Indonesian football.”

Analysis – ‘He loved what he was doing and he was a legend’

Indonesian football writer Antony Sutton met Huda a few months ago while researching a book.

“He played for his local team, he was living the dream,” said Sutton. “He was just happy in his skin and happy in his town.

“He’s a legend – a one-club man, His ambition was to become his club’s goalkeeping coach after he retired.

“He never created a fuss about anything. He loved what he was doing but did it in such an understated way.

