Chelsea sell Oscar to China for record £60m fee

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Shanghai SIPG for the £60million transfer of Oscar.

The Brazil international will join the Chinese Super League side at the beginning of the January transfer window.

Chelsea signed Oscar in 2012 and won the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League during his stint at the club.

The 25-year-old is now the sixth most expensive footballer in the world and will break Chelsea’s transfer record sale – beating the £50m Paris Saint-Germain paid for David Luiz in 2014.

It also marks the most expensive signing made by a Chinese Super League club, ahead of the £46.4m Shanghai SIPG spent on Hulk this summer.

A statement on Chelsea’s website read: “We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

He is tipped to earn around £400,000 a week in China, more than double when he was on at Stamford Bridge.

Chinese football is flush with cash as the government channel resources into the sport.

China aim to host and win the World Cup by 2050

Antonio Conte last week described Oscar’s impending transfer to China as a “strange situation” and went on to warn clubs all over the world to be wary of the Chinese Super League.

“When there are incredible situations, it’s very difficult to manage this,” said Conte.

“My style is to take always the decision together with the club and to understand also some strange situations, some massive offers.

“The Chinese market is a danger for all. For all teams in the world, not only for Chelsea but all the teams in the world.

“But I think we must concentrate on our work, not think that in China there is a lot of money and they can arrive to take the players there.

“I think this League is fantastic. To play in this League is a great opportunity, an honour. You must be very proud to play in this League because now it’s the best League in the world to play. For this reason, I don’t worry about this.”

