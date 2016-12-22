Change in Government has affected us – UG SRC President

The University of Ghana SRC President, Esinam Afi Seade emphasized in some respect the need for Ghanaians to have retained the outgoing government for another term.

She stated emphatically that the change in government is accompanied by a serious and direct threat to the execution of her administration’s policies.

Esinam Afi Seade was sharing her opinion in an interview by Radio Univers on Tuesday 20th December, 2016. When asked what she meant by the foregoing statement that, “there would be challenges because of the change in government “. She recounted that, the current government has worked with the SRC by providing support for them to organise some tutoring competitions among the students. Laudable among which she mentioned was the ‘Dare to Start’. She stated that, the Dare to Start was organised in collaboration with Ignition Africa and the YES – Youth Enterprise Support, which has been instituted by the outgoing president as a sub entrepreneurial driven company.

Esinam Afi Seade stressed that she is probably sure the government which is about transitioning out was very sure that things were going to go well after the campaign. Hence, she placed her greatest fear in the fact that the incoming government may pose a serious challenge to them (the SRC).

Moving away from that, when questioned whether she is sure to be done quickly before a change in government: because of the likely challenge of the new government, she mentioned that conversations with the Presidents delivery unit revealed that these companies, that is, the YES and MASLOCK, among others, are not leaving immediately. Consequently, they would likely get the support promised them if they fastened up.

However, she noted that they may or may not even have to solicit from other public institutions to quickly intervene because they want to get these people to be incubated.

ugfile.com