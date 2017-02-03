Bryan Acheampong cautions A-Plus over defamatory statement; demands an apology

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Kwahu East district of the Eastern Region, Hon. Byran Acheampong has cautioned Ace Musician Kwame Asare Obeng otherwise known as A Plus, over what he term as defamation of character.

on Wednesday February 1, the musician/politician wrote on his Facebook wall appealing to president Akufo-Addo to investigate the civil servants payroll software which is run by Byran Achampong.

kwame A Plus claims in his statement that ” It’s an open secret, most NPP people know about but are covering up because it is owned and operated by an NPP person.

In a quick response to this allegation, Byran Acheampong through his Lawyers, SORY@LAW has issued a statement asking the musician to as a matter urgency apologize within 24hours or face a law suit.

“In consequence thereof, our client has instructed us to demand from you and we hereby do, that you immediately publish a retraction of, as well render an unqualified apology to our client for making the false insinuation in your publication the subject matter our present Letter to you against our client on your Facebook wall”.

“And please take notice that should yo fail to heed to our clients demand from you within 24hours from the date of this letter, we have our client’s instruction to take appropriate action against you, without further notice”.

